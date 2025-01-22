The Ravens signed Cunningham to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Cunningham spent the entire 2024 season on the Ravens' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, though he wasn't elevated for a single game. The quarterback turned wideout out of Louisville will be on Baltimore's 90-man roster at the start of the new league year, and he'll have the opportunity to work with the Ravens' coaching staff during OTAs and minicamp and look to earn a spot on the roster for the 2025 campaign.