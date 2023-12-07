Cunningham has been elevated to the Patriots' active roster from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Cunningham also was elevated in advance of this past Sunday's 6-0 loss to Chargers but didn't see any action in the contest. This time around, Cunningham is available to provide the Patriots with depth at quarterback and wide receiver and could log some snaps versus Pittsburgh on designed plays behind projected starting signal-caller Bailey Zappe. Cunningham may be more needed at receiver, however, with Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) ruled out and with DeVante Parker (knee) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) listed as questionable.