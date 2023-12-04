Cunningham reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday.

Cunningham was active for Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, but didn't log any snaps in the game, per Evan Lazar of the team's official site. Leading up to the contest, it was reported that the Patriots had a package of plays drawn up for Cunningham in their Week 13 game plan, but ultimately he wasn't called upon, either as a quarterback or as a wide receiver. Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding New England's signal caller situation, Cunningham is a candidate to be elevated once again ahead of Thursday night's game against the Steelers.