Crosby signed with the Rams' practice squad Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Crosby has remained a free agent since departing Green Bay after 16 seasons, but he'll now have another opportunity in the NFL. The veteran kicker will start with the practice squad, but according to Garafolo, the team intends to move him to the 53-man roster in the near future. Assuming this happens, Crosby will be the Rams' third kicker this season after they let Brett Maher go after seven games and appear to be set to let Lucas Havrisik go after five games.