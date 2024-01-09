The Giants reverted Crosby to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

New York's season is over, but Crosby could potentially still see postseason action if another team were to sign him off the Giants' practice squad. The veteran kicker went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries and converted all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Philadelphia. He finished the campaign having gone 5-for-7 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-7 on extra-point tries over three games.