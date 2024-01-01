Crosby went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries and 1-for-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Rams.

Crosby hit a 31-yard field goal to end the first half and a 32-yarder early in the fourth quarter, but he couldn't come through on a much more challenging 54-yarder that could have won the game with 35 seconds remaining in the contest. That kick was necessitated in part by Crosby's missed extra point in the third period, as New York consequently trailed by one and opted to try to take the lead with a failed two-point conversion following a Gunner Olszewski 94-yard punt-return TD with 3:27 remaining in the game. Crosby's opportunity to kick has come as a result of Graham Gano (knee) and Randy Bullock (hamstring) landing on IR, and the former Packer has gone 3-for-4 on field-goal tries and 3-for-4 on extra-point attempts over the past two weeks.