Crosby reverted to the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Crosby spent about a week on the Rams' practice squad in early December, but despite being elevated for a Week 14 matchup with the Ravens, L.A. opted to stick with Lucas Havrisik at placekicker. Meanwhile, in New York, the Giants churned through three kickers before inking Crosby to a practice-squad contract last Friday, namely Graham Gano (knee), Randy Bullock (hamstring) and Cade York (quadriceps). Crosby was elevated from the practice squad Sunday and then played Monday at Philadelphia, making his only field-goal attempt (52 yards) and both point-after tries. With two games to go for the Giants in the regular season and also two available elevations for Crosby, he'll likely handle kicking duties on both occasions.