The Giants elevated Crosby from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

New York has dealt with a litany of kicker injuries this season, as Graham Gano (knee) and Randy Bullock (hamstring) are on IR and Cade York (quadriceps) is on the practice squad/injured list. Crosby was consequently signed to the team's practice squad Dec. 22 and was subsequently elevated for last Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, converting his lone field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries. The former Packer will get another opportunity to kick against the Rams in Week 17, and it seems likely that he'll do so in the Giants' season finale Jan. 7 versus Philadelphia as well.