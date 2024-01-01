The Giants reverted Crosby to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Crosby has been New York's gameday kicker each of the past two weeks, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-4 on extra-point tries over that span. The veteran missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt late in the fourth quarter that could have won the game for the Giants on Sunday, but he did drill a 52-yarder Week 16 against Philadelphia. Unless New York opts to look for another option ahead of its final game of the season Sunday versus the Eagles, Crosby will likely kick for the team again in that contest.