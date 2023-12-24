The Giants elevated Crosby to the active roster Sunday.

Mike reported Friday that Crosby is set to take over the kicking duties for Monday's game against the Eagles after Cade York was placed on the practice squad/injured list after sustaining a quadriceps injury during practice. York was brought in after Graham Gano (knee) and Randy Bullock (hamstring) were both placed on IR. Crosby hasn't had a chance to attempt a field goal this year, though he did spend some time on the Rams' practice squad before being cut by the team Dec. 12.