The Texans waived Ammendola on Monday.

The move, which occurs after Ammendola missed both of his field-goal tries and made three of three extra-points in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars, creates a roster spot for Derek Barnett, who the Texans claimed on waivers Monday. However, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Ammendola is expected to join Houston's practice squad, assuming he claims waivers, so it's possible he'll remain the team's kicker in Week 13 after all.