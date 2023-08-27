Badgley was released by the Titans on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Badgley's exit will leave Tennessee without a kicker on their roster. The 28-year-old handled kicking duties in the team's preseason contest with the Patriots on Friday, making three of four field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries. However, the Titans seemingly feel as though they can find a better option before their Week 1 matchup with the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 10.
More News
-
Titans' Michael Badgley: Solid debut with Titans•
-
Titans' Michael Badgley: Slated to kick for Tennessee•
-
Michael Badgley: Time in Washington ends•
-
Commanders' Michael Badgley: Signs on with Washington•
-
Lions' Michael Badgley: Getting cut by Detroit•
-
Lions' Michael Badgley: Returning to Detroit•