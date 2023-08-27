Badgley was released by the Titans on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Badgley's exit will leave Tennessee without a kicker on their roster. The 28-year-old handled kicking duties in the team's preseason contest with the Patriots on Friday, making three of four field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries. However, the Titans seemingly feel as though they can find a better option before their Week 1 matchup with the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 10.