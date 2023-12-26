Badgley reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

For a second game in a row, Badgley jumped up from Detroit's practice squad to serve as the team's placekicker Sunday at Minnesota. In the end, he made his only field-goal attempt (37 yards) and three of four point-after tries. With Riley Patterson out of the picture after the Lions waived him last week, Badgley is poised to handle kicking duties while attached to a productive offense moving forward. Whether or not the team elevates Badgley or outright signs him to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game at Dallas remains to be seen, but he has just one elevation left before the latter transaction will need to take place.