Badgley reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday.

Badgley was brought up from the practice squad to serve as the Bills' kicker in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns after Matt Prater (quadriceps) was forced to miss his first game of the season. He made his lone field-goal attempt from 41 yards and went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries. If Prater is unable to progress enough in his recovery to play Week 17 against the Eagles, Badgley would likely be summoned from the practice squad once again.

