Bills' Michael Badgley: Elevated for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bills have elevated Badgley from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Badgley is set to serve as Buffalo's starting kicker for Week 16 with Matt Prater (quadriceps) ruled out and Tyler Bass (hip) out for the season. Given that Prater is considered week-to-week, Badgley will have a chance to secure a multi-game role as the Bills' fill-in kicker as long as he's able to demonstrate accuracy versus Cleveland on Sunday.
