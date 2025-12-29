The Bills cut Badgley from the practice squad Monday.

Badgley has kicked in each of the last two games for Buffalo, and he's missed an extra point in each contest. Sunday's blocked PAT against the Eagles proved pivotal, as it helped keep Buffalo out of the win column, with coach Sean McDermott opting instead to attempt a game-winning two-point conversion at the end of the fourth quarter rather than putting Badgley back out there for another extra-point attempt.