Badgley converted his lone field-goal attempt and three of four PATs during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.

While Badgley remains perfect on field-goal tries this year, he missed an extra-point attempt for the second time in three weeks. The Miami (Fla.) product thus finishes the regular season with four field goals and 12 PATs in four games for Detroit -- numbers that reflect the Lions' success in ending drives with touchdowns down the stretch. Badgley will look to tack on more production against the Rams in the NFC wild card round.