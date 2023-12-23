The Lions elevated Badgley from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game at Minnesota.

Badgley swapped in for Riley Patterson as Detroit's placekicker last Saturday against the Broncos and made all six point-after tries presented to him. The team then waived Patterson on Tuesday, paving the way for Badgley to handle all kicking duties for the Lions moving forward. After Sunday, Detroit can elevate Badgley one more time before needing to sign him to the active roster, but they could clear up any questions about his standing by doing so in advance of Week 17 action.