Michael Mauti: Let go by New Orleans
Mauti was released by the Saints on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Mauti has spent the last three seasons in the Bayou after having been in Minnesota for the first two years of his career. Although largely used as a specials teamer, the former Penn Stater did start two games during the 2017 campaign. Given his relative youth and sizable experience, look for Mauti to latch on elsewhere as a strong veteran presence.
More News
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...