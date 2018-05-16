Mauti was released by the Saints on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Mauti has spent the last three seasons in the Bayou after having been in Minnesota for the first two years of his career. Although largely used as a specials teamer, the former Penn Stater did start two games during the 2017 campaign. Given his relative youth and sizable experience, look for Mauti to latch on elsewhere as a strong veteran presence.