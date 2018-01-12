Saints' Michael Mauti: Questionable with illness
Mauti (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Mauti was out sick Friday but seems likely to be cleared to play in time for Sunday's all-important playoff tilt. If not, Jonathan Freeny could be forced into an expanded role.
