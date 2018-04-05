Saints' Michael Mauti: Re-signs with Saints
Mauti signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Thursday, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Mauti has been with the Saints the past three years as a backup linebacker, drawing four starts and playing in 35 games over that span. He recorded 11 tackles and one forced fumble last year as a depth defender and special teams player. He'll likely see a similar role in 2018.
