Mauti signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Thursday, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Mauti has been with the Saints the past three years as a backup linebacker, drawing four starts and playing in 35 games over that span. He recorded 11 tackles and one forced fumble last year as a depth defender and special teams player. He'll likely see a similar role in 2018.

