The Falcons will release Davis (ribs) on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
The Falcons will save $2.5 million against the cap by moving on from Davis, who was quickly displaced by Cordarrelle Patterson as Atlanta's preferred option on the ground in 2021 after inking a two-year, $5.5 million deal last offseason. Another team may view the 29-year-old Davis as a decent depth option, but the Falcons prepare set to proceed with fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier or veteran Damien Williams as the top complement to Patterson.
