The Chargers are releasing Williams (knee) on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Williams is rehabbing from an ACL tear and was due $20 million in non-guaranteed compensation for 2024, the final season of a three-year extension. The Chargers may have discussed a pay cut, extension or trade, but they weren't able to work anything out and now are cutting the 29-year-old wideout loose right around the start of the league year. Williams will become one of the top free agents available, and the timing of his severe knee injury early in the season (Week 3) gives him a decent chance to be ready for the start of the 2024 campaign.