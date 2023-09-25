Williams (knee) is confirmed to have suffered a season-ending ACL injury during Sunday's win over the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams is expected to be ready for training camp next season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but the injury is brutal news for Los Angeles' wide receiver corps. The Chargers have Joshua Palmer and rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston available to step up behind Keenan Allen, but replacing Williams -- who caught seven of his eight targets for 121 yards and a TD before leaving the field Sunday -- will be no easy feat. Expect Williams to officially be placed on IR in the coming days.