Loewen signed with the Saints practice squad, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Loewen didn't have staying power with the Lions after latching on with them at the end of 2018, and he's back in New Orleans on the practice squad. He appeared in three contests in his first two NFL seasons -- both with the Saints.

