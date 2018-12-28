Loewen signed a contract with the Lions on Friday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Loewen was waived by the Saints on Dec. 27, and finds a home in Detroit just one day later. His spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of A'Shawn Robinson (knee) on injured reserve. Expect Loewen to serve a depth role during Sunday's season-finale tilt against the Packers.