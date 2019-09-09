The Saints activated Loewen to the active roster Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Loewen originally signed with the Saints' practice squad after being let go by Detroit on Aug. 30. The 26-year-old was able to join the active roster after the Saints released veteran defensive end Wes Horton. Loewen will provide depth to New Orleans' defensive front in their season opener against Houston on Monday night.

