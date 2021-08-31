Robey-Coleman was released by the Lions on Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Robey-Coleman found himself on the outside looking in after a couple of undrafted rookies in AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs made names for themselves in the preseason. However, after logging seven straight seasons with at least 550 defensive snap, Robey-Coleman should easily find a spot with a more competitive team that may currently place less of an emphasis on developing younger players.

