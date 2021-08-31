Robey-Coleman was released by the Lions on Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Robey-Coleman found himself on the outside looking in after a couple of undrafted rookies in AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs made names for themselves in the preseason. However, after logging seven straight seasons with at least 550 defensive snap, Robey-Coleman should easily find a spot with a more competitive team that may currently place less of an emphasis on developing younger players.
More News
-
Lions' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Inks in Detroit•
-
Eagles' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Eagles' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Heads to COVID-19 list, out Sunday•
-
Eagles' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Puts up season high in tackles•
-
Eagles' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Reaches deal with Philly•
-
Nickell Robey-Coleman: Leaving Los Angeles•