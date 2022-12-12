Tennessee released Adeniyi on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Adeniyi only having played in three of 13 possible games in his second season with the Titans, the team decided it was best to part ways. Unless he's claimed during the current waiver period, the 25-year-old linebacker is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
