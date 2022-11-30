The Titans designated Adeniyi (neck) to return to practice from injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Adeniyi has missed Tennessee's last nine games since being placed on injured reserve with a neck injury in which he suffered back in Week 2 versus Buffalo, but he'll now be able to practice as soon as Wednesday and have a 21-day window for the team to add him back onto the roster. With fellow outside linebackers Harold Landry in line to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and Denico Autry (knee) currently listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against Philadelphia, the 25-year-old could see game action as soon as this weekend depending on how much he's able to accomplish in practice this week.