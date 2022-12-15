Adeniyi failed his physical after reaching agreement on a contract with the Steelers on Tuesday and will now become a free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Adeniyi was waived by Tennessee on Monday, having played in just three games for the franchise this season. It's unclear why Adeniyi failed his physical, but he'll now work to get healthy and find an opportunity elsewhere before season's end.
