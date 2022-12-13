The Steelers signed Adeniyi on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Adeniyi, who was waived by the Titans on Monday, is now slated to serve as a complementary depth piece for the Steelers' linebacker corps following Tuesday's transaction. The 25-year-old previously suited up for Pittsburgh from 2018 to 2020, but he's seen game action just three times this season on Tennessee's roster.
