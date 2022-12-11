Adeniyi (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville.
Adeniyi, who suffered a neck injury in Week 2, returned from IR in Week 13 and recorded two solo tackles across 27 defensive snaps. However, despite being healthy, the fifth-year linebacker will take a seat in Week 14. Denico Autry (knee) is also inactive and Harold Landry (knee) remains on IR, so Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham are candidates for increased pass-rushing opportunities opposite Bud Dupree.
