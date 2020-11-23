Lazard was targeted four times and caught two passes for 18 yards in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Lazard was not expected to handle a full workload Sunday, and that indeed was the case, as he was on the field for a season-low 60 percent of the plays run by the Packers' offense. Lazard played 88 percent of the available snaps over the three games he appeared in before going down with a core muscle injury, so his playing time figures to pick up moving forward. Whether his production follows remains to be seen, but there is ample reason for optimism, as Lazard's averages of 18.1 YPC and 13.0 YPT -- albeit on only 21 total targets -- are among the best in the league.