Lazard (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Browns.
Lazard's name wasn't on Monday or Tuesday's injury reports, but he drew a 'DNP' listing Wednesday due to an illness. The wideout's status for Thursday night's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff is thus in question, but Lazard -- who didn't catch his lone target in the Jets' Week 16 win over the Commanders -- is off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Minimal usage in Week 16 win•
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Three catches in Week 15 loss•
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Invisible in return from benching•
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Set to be active Week 13•
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Will play again soon, per coach•
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Healthy inactive for Week 12•