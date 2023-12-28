Lazard (illness) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Browns.
After being listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, the veteran wideout was deemed questionable for the contest. With Lazard officially sidelined Thursday night, Garrett Wilson, Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson are in line to lead the Jets' Week 17 WR corps, with Irvin Charles and Randall Cobb also on hand to mix in.
