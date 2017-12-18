Packers' Blake Martinez: Moves into league lead in tackles
Martinez totaled eight tackles (four solo) and deflected a pass in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Martinez finished with single-digit tackles for the fourth time in six games, but unless Atlanta's Deion Jones records 19 tackles in the Week 15 finale, he will head into Week 16 tied for the league lead with 127 combined tackles.
More News
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Moves up list of leading tacklers•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Another double-digit tackle performance•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Gets back on track in big way•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Makes eight stops in Week 11•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Notches double-digit tackles again•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Ties for league lead in tackles•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.