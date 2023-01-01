Watson (hip) is active for Sunday's contest against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

It remains to be seen how much work Watson can handle after taking a seat for the second half of last Sunday's win at Miami due to a hip injury and also failing to practice until Friday, when he was limited. His availability Sunday was tied to a pregame workout, which went well enough for the Packers to make him available to the offense. Over the last six games, Watson has reeled off 25 catches (on 41 targets) for 408 yards and seven touchdowns, so he may be worth a start in the fantasy postseason, if only for his big-play ability.