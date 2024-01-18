Watson (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's divisional-round contest at San Francisco, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Watson put an end to a five-game absence this past Sunday at Dallas due to a strained right hamstring, but the Packers contained him to 23 of 56 offensive snaps. The result was one catch for nine yards, while fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs (6-151-1 on six targets) dominated the attention of quarterback Jordan Love. Watson was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate before having his reps capped at Wednesday's walkthrough, but the activity was enough for Green Bay to clear him to suit up again this weekend.