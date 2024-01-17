The Packers listed Watson as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

A hamstring injury caused Watson to miss five straight games prior to his return in Green Bay's wild-card victory over the Cowboys. He finished the contest with one reception for nine yards on his only target. Given his lengthy absence, it is unsurprising to see the Packers exercising caution with Watson early in the week. The second-year pass catcher might need to upgrade to full participation before the practice week is out before he'll be a viable fantasy option in Saturday's clash with the 49ers.