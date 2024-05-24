After undergoing eight hours of testing at the University of Wisconsin's School of Medicine earlier in the offseason, Watson believes he has solved his right hamstring issues that have caused him to miss several games through his first two seasons, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

"For me, it really was the asymmetry between the legs," Watson explained. "It comes from a lot of things. Obviously, the issues I've had in the past with hamstrings, not fully recovering from those strength-wise. I've been attacking the strength side of it, trying to get that symmetry back and it's been huge for me. I feel really, really good. I gotta continue grinding at it." Watson states he had a 20 percent difference in muscle mass between his right and left legs, but it's now between 8-10 percent. His goal is six percent. Watson was a full participant in OTAs, and getting him through a healthy offseason would be a big first step. He's the most explosive weapon in a deep Green Bay wideout room. Watson has averaged 15 yards per catch over his first two seasons.