Watson (hamstring) caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 48-32 wild-card round win over the Cowboys.

Watson barely saw any involvement in the blowout win, as Romeo Doubs produced a career-high 151 receiving yards and caught one of Jordan Love's three touchdown passes, which were complemented by a trio of Aaron Jones touchdown runs. While Watson's hamstring injury probably won't keep him out of the Divisional Round in San Francisco, the injury still appears to be hampering the second-year wideout's effectiveness.