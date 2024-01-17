Watson (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Watson returned for Green Bay's wild-card win over Dallas after missing the final five games of the regular season, though he played only 41 percent of his team's snaps on offense and was targeted just once. While the limited workload likely was related to his recent prolonged absence, the Packers' impressive depth at wide receiver may also have been a factor, which means Watson is no lock to return to his pre-injury role even if he continues to practice and avoid setbacks ahead of Saturday's game in San Francisco.