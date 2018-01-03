Packers' Clay Matthews: Records most sacks since 2014

Matthews finished the 2017 season with 44 tackles (28 solo), 8.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery over 14 games.

Matthews finished the season strong, totaling six sacks from Week 11 onward, to finish with his most sacks since 2014. He may no longer be the threat on the edge he once was, but is likely in the Packers' plans for 2018 with one year left on his contract.