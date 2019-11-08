Play

Matthews (jaw) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay stated Matthews would gear up for Sunday's game against the Steelers as long as the practice week went well, so he's slated to play for the first time since Week 5 after a full-speed practice. Matthews has recorded a sack in all five games he's played this year, generating six in total. He'll now set his sight on Mason Rudolph, who has been sacked just six times over five starts.

