Play

The Rams released Matthews on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Matthews won't see the second season of a two-year, $9.25 million contract, coming off a 2019 campaign with 37 tackles and eight sacks in 13 games. The free-agent market has been friendly to pass rushers this offseason, but Matthews may find that the teams with cap space have already addressed this need. He'll turn 34 in May and needs just 8.5 more sacks to reach 100 for his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories