Matthews (jaw) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews had been sidelined since undergoing surgery for a broken jaw in early October, but he may be able to return for Week 10. According to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network, coach Sean McVay said the veteran linebacker will play Sunday at Pittsburgh if all goes well at practice this week.

