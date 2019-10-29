Rams' Clay Matthews: Aiming for Week 10 return
The Rams hope Matthews (jaw) can return to play the Steelers following Week 9's bye, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews broke his jaw in Week 5 against the Seahawks and underwent surgery that reportedly put some metal in his mouth for stability during healing. Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that "all of that stuff" has been removed and Matthews is "feeling good." Matthews was initially handed a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, and so Week 10 is a reasonable opportunity to return as it would mark five weeks.
