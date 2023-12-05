Ballentine recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 27-19 victory against the Chiefs.

Ballentine accounted for a season high in tackles, trailing only linebacker Quay Walker in total team tackles for the defense, and played all 67 of the Packers defensive snaps. With Jaire Alexander battling a shoulder injury over the last four weeks, Ballentine has been relied on heavily in the Packers secondary. The 27-year-old has 60 or more defensive snaps and 28 tackles in this four-week stretch. It remains to be seen what kind of role he will have once Alexander inevitably returns.