Ballentine is slated to re-sign with the Packers.
Ballentine spent his the previous two seasons in Green Bay. He tallied 43 tackles (15 solo) and one interception across 14 games (six starts) in 2023. The 27-year-old again projects to provide depth and contribute on special teams in the upcoming season.
More News
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Busy in 2023•
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Nabs first career INT in win•
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Season-high tackles in win•
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Takes field in finale•
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Dealing with stinger•
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Staying put in Green Bay•